Michelle Stares has been appointed CEO of the new specialist private hospital in Gledswood known as The George Centre which is due for completion in mid-2023. Ms Stares was born in Camden and has lived in the area for most of her life. She has a degree in Health Services Nursing and completed her Graduate Diploma in Business Studies as part of her Master's in Business. She is a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (MAICD) and is undertaking a Directorship course. Throughout her training in nursing, as well as her executive career, Michelle has focused on developing her skills in human resource management, strategic planning, team building and healthcare management. As the first centre of its kind in NSW The George Centre will offer private maternity and paediatric services for the Macarthur region, along with endoscopy and other surgical services. Ms Stares said she was excited about The George Centre and its place in the local community. "I was born and raised in Camden and have lived most of my life here, along with my parents and my own child," she said. "I want to give back to the community that has been a happy home to myself and my family. I want to help the community develop services and grow to provide everything that is needed for families in the local area." Ms Stares said until now local families that wanted to access private maternity or paediatric services had to travel outside of Macarthur. "This is not only inconvenient, but it's not ideal from a clinical perspective for a pregnant woman to be travelling once labour has commenced," she said. "As well as the impost on the individual patient through ease of access to services, it also causes additional strain on family members and visitors who wish to spend time with them during their stay and have to travel to do so." Ms Stares said it was important to mark International Women's Day so that women know they have choices. "It's important for women to understand that they have a voice, whether they choose to follow a career pathway or be a stay-home-mum, or anything in between."

Care for her community the end goal for CEO Michelle Stares

