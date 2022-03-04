Annette Lamb Campbelltown's first Indigenous Woman of the Year

news, local-news,

Annette Lamb is 'overwhelmed' and 'excited' to be named Campbelltown's 2022 Woman of the Year. The Bradbury resident received the accolade from Campbelltown MP Greg Warren ahead of International Women's Day. The proud Indigenous advocate said she never expected to be named Woman of the Year and didn't even realise people knew about the work she was doing in the space. "Lovely messages have been coming in from everywhere, people I don't even know," Ms Lamb told the Advertiser. "A lot of what I do is relative to being on different advisory committees, the local Aboriginal Land Council and a lot to do with the employment industry, particularly for Aboriginal people." Ms Lamb is a proud Ngunnawal woman. Ngunnawal country covers Canberra through to Yass and borders on Wiradjuri country. She said her passion for her work came from a desire to "continue the work of people that came before me". "Elders and ancestors laid the roads for us to have freedom and equality and now it's our turn to take it the next level," Ms Lamb said. "We need to ensure our future for our kids." Ms Lamb, who is currently the senior manager for the Aboriginal Employment Unit at NSW Transport, said Indigenous people had so much to offer in the workplace. She said in her work she'd found a lot of non-Indigenous people either didn't know or had never spoken firsthand to an Indigenous people. "It's pretty boring when we're all the same," Ms Lamb said. "Wherever you have diversity you have a learning opportunity." Ms Lamb said she wanted to acknowledge all women this International Women's Day and celebrate her fellow nominees and winners. "Everybody's work every day contributes to these great outcomes," she said. Mr Warren congratulated Campbelltown's first Indigenous woman of the year. "Annette isn't driven by awards or accolades, her reward is knowing she made a positive difference to the lives of others," he said. "Annette has dedicated countless hours to helping others through her various positions on the Local Government Advisory Committee and Local Aboriginal Land Council. Hundreds of local people have also found employment thanks to Annette - something the individuals and their families are extremely grateful for. On behalf of the community of Campbelltown, congratulations Annette on an award that is extremely well deserved."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/461136b8-4d78-4a99-bd9e-dc11e00ca1cb.jpg/r0_246_6000_3636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg