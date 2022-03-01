Ambarvale Hotel, South West Beer Fest

Despite the stormy weather, it was a great day at Ambarvale Hotel on Saturday as breweries and craft beer lovers came together for the South West Beer Fest. Featuring 14 breweries from across NSW, ACT, Queensland and Victoria, both sides of the craft beer community finally had the chance to be face-to-face in The Gardens at Ambarvale. In attendance were: Stone and Wood, Fixation Brewing Co, Capital Brewing Co, White Bay Brewing, Akasha Brewing Co, Holgate Brewery, Bright Brewery, Franks Cider, Four Pines, GOAT, Willie The Boatman, Grassy Knoll and Green Beacon Brewing Co, along with Ambarvale's own microbrews on tap. There was a great atmosphere as locals and visitors from across Sydney descended on the venue to taste and test some of the best craft beers in the country. With the growing popularity of the Australian craft beer movement, that now sees nearly 80 per cent of men and 21 per cent of women fond of a crafty drop, the South West Beer Fest had something for all tastes. The breweries offered a great selection of drinks, with core ranges and limited releases available for attendees to sample. There were pale ales and IPAs, sours and lagers, and even more experimental releases like Bright's Multigrain IPA or Stone & Wood's mango, macadamia and hemp pale ale, Crop Circles. The breweries were happy to be back at festivals connecting with the craft community. Blake Hayward from Willie the Boatman in St Peters said he enjoyed the day and was surprised to see so many people in attendance. "Thinking back to last year, the only festival that we really did was with GABS," he said. "So, it's kind of nice to be able to go out somewhere else and actually do this sort of stuff. "A little bit of a different clientele than what we are normally use to. It's actually been really interesting to see a lot of the people that have come up. They normally drink only VB or Toohey's or any of these sort of base beers. They're coming up and actually enjoying our beers. "I mean, it's definitely something that I haven't seen in the last couple of years, but it's nice. [Craft beer] is definitely building down here. I think it's gonna get bigger and better." Daniel Kelleher from White Bay Beer Co in Balmain said It was a fantastic day and that to see the craft beer community grow so quickly had been great. "I think there is over 400 breweries across Australia, three years ago, that was 100," he said. "So, the expansion rate is going and we can't keep up at the moment with customer demand in all areas; Greater Sydney, Western Sydney, Southwest, rural areas as well. It's really great to see. "To grow the craft beer community further is to just getting people to try [craft beers]. It's not an education thing, the beer tastes great. Once people try it, it's pretty easy to convert them. "I think it's just about exposing it to everyone out here and getting the liquid on the lips. You know, there's too many good breweries now, for everyone, I think that's why it's growing so quickly."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/1555b19c-3745-4164-96c2-286ed465982d.jpg/r0_249_4896_3015_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg