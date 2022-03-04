news, local-news,

Residents are invited to help keep one of Campbelltown's most diverse bushland reserves clean of rubbish during Clean Up Australia Day this Sunday, March 6 at Ingleburn Reserve. Starting at 9am, residents can join thousands of volunteers across the country in caring for local waterways and bushland as part of Australia's largest community-based environmental event. "Ingleburn Reserve is home to a wide range of native flora and fauna as well as being a popular place for families to enjoy bushwalking or a barbecue," Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said. "I encourage people to get out and get involved in this event to help keep one of our most popular natural spaces clean. "It's also an opportunity for people to speak to some of our local Bushcare staff and find out how you can get involved in planting events and bushland rehabilitation at one of your local reserves." Participants are asked to wear long pants and enclosed shoes, a hat and bring along drinking water. Refreshments, including snack foods, will be provided on the day. More at campbelltown.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/8d66cb07-7e0e-4e2a-b283-f1d4a19ec098.jpg/r0_249_4896_3015_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Head to Ingleburn Reserve for Clean Up Australia Day this Sunday