news, local-news,

Wollondilly SES has taken to Facebook to thank the community members who have gone above and beyond to help in the flooding crisis. The team thanked locals and RFS members who took the time to help out others in need. "While our members are still attending to requests for assistance from the community, we'd like to pause and take the opportunity to give some special thanks as we couldn't have done it all without you," they posted. "To everyone who has assisted with sand, plastic, shovels and most importantly, their time, we say thanks. "To our local brigades, businesses and members of the community who share our messaging, we say thanks. "To our local brigades who have assisted us the last couple of days, we say thanks." The SES thanked in particular the Tahmoor Rural Fire Brigade, Lakesland Volunteer Rural Fire Brigade, Wilton Voluneer Rural Fire Brigade, Penrose Rural Fire Brigade, NSW RFS - Thirlmere Volunteer Rural Fire Brigade, Pheasants Nest RFS Station, Picton Rural Fire Brigade and Camden West Rural Fire Brigade. In another post they highlighted the work of locals who chipped in to fill sandbags and aid in the protection of properties and businesses. "We want to thank the community for responding to our request for assistance in filling sandbags this evening," they posted on Wednseday. "Your response was SO AMAZING that we've almost run out of sand." Meanwhile in Camden, the team from Solar Shine grabbed their shovels and helped to fill sandbags at the NSW SES Camden Unit. "Seeing as we can't work in this weather, we decided to help out where we could with the flood effort," they posted.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/72b59739-2d91-437e-9c7e-856939a2a629.jpg/r122_0_1857_980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg