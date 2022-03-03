  1. Home
School closures in Macarthur today

Local News
Flooding on George Street, Tahmoor on Wednesday. Picture: Shari Coughlan
Flooding on George Street, Tahmoor on Wednesday. Picture: Shari Coughlan

Students will not be attending the following schools in the Macarthur region today due to the adverse weather.

Public schools not be open today:

  • Ambarvale Public School
  • Austral Public School
  • Bargo Public School
  • Bringelly Public School
  • Buxton Public School
  • Harrington Park Public School
  • Leppington Public School
  • Picton High School
  • Picton Public School
  • St Andrews Public School
  • Tahmoor Public School
  • Thirlmere Public School
  • Wallacia Public School
  • Warragamba Public School
  • Yanderra Public School.

The following independent schools are currently non-operational due to adverse weather conditions:

  • Aspect Macarthur School
  • Mater Dei School
  • Wollondilly Anglican College

The following schools in Wollongong Diocese are non-operational due to flooding and the impact of the east coast low.

  • St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Picton
  • Mater Dei School, Camden

If you have any images of flood waters in your street, please email jessica.layt@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Check the latest updates at the BoM, SES pages, Live Traffic and council pages.

