School closures in Macarthur today

Students will not be attending the following schools in the Macarthur region today due to the adverse weather. Public schools not be open today: The following independent schools are currently non-operational due to adverse weather conditions: The following schools in Wollongong Diocese are non-operational due to flooding and the impact of the east coast low. If you have any images of flood waters in your street, please email jessica.layt@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Check the latest updates at the BoM, SES pages, Live Traffic and council pages. People in Picton CBD should 'prepare to evacuate': SES Landslide at Appin's Broughton Pass, flooding on roads Macarthur communities brace for rainfall, flooding Rising waters in Wollondilly: your photos NSW flooding heads south into Sydney Two dead in Lismore, Warragamba Dam spills

