School closures in Macarthur today
Local News
Students will not be attending the following schools in the Macarthur region today due to the adverse weather.
Public schools not be open today:
- Ambarvale Public School
- Austral Public School
- Bargo Public School
- Bringelly Public School
- Buxton Public School
- Harrington Park Public School
- Leppington Public School
- Picton High School
- Picton Public School
- St Andrews Public School
- Tahmoor Public School
- Thirlmere Public School
- Wallacia Public School
- Warragamba Public School
- Yanderra Public School.
The following independent schools are currently non-operational due to adverse weather conditions:
- Aspect Macarthur School
- Mater Dei School
- Wollondilly Anglican College
The following schools in Wollongong Diocese are non-operational due to flooding and the impact of the east coast low.
- St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Picton
- Mater Dei School, Camden
If you have any images of flood waters in your street, please email jessica.layt@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Check the latest updates at the BoM, SES pages, Live Traffic and council pages.