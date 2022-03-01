news, local-news,

Macarthur residents are sandbagging today as more rainfall is expected for the week to come. Residents in Picton and Campbelltown will hit the streets to sandbag this afternoon following a Severe Weather Warning from the SES. "The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for potentially damaging winds and heavy rainfall," Campbelltown SES Unit posted to Facebook today. "This is expected from Tuesday night and Campbelltown has been listed as one of the areas that could be impacted." The SES advised people to: "We are urging our community to be prepared and plan ahead, especially if your property may be impacted by flash flooding," Campbelltown SES posted. "If you need sandbags, our unit will be open from 5pm-9.30pm tonight, it will be self-serve. "Let us know what you require and we will have someone who can direct you to the supplies." Campbelltown SES is based in Minto, at the corner of Alderney Street and Townson Avenue. Meanwhile in Picton, locals are already sandbagging in the town centre. Mayor Matt Gould posted an update to Facebook. "Council staff have been working extensively to ensure the drains and gutters are cleared of any debris as well as to help prepare as much as possible," he said. "Several shopkeepers closer to Stonequarry Creek have already commence sandbagging their shops and SES/RFS will be bringing further sandbags into the town centre later this afternoon. "For anyone needing sandbags, they are available at the SES station in Bridge Street or at Silverdale RFS for those in the north of the shire."

