New blocks at Gilead's Figtree Hill community sell out in one day

Lendlease's newest masterplanned community at Gilead has launched, with all 50 lots in its first release snapped up in a single day. The suburb, known as Figtree Hill, has also had its second release fast-tracked. Figtree Hill, which is 10 minutes from Campbelltown, will deliver 1700 new dwellings and be home to more than 5000 residents upon completion. Lendlease's head of NSW communities Ranisha Clarke said the new community would provide a range of lot sizes and housing types suitable for everyone from first home buyers to downsizers. "We knew buyers were eagerly awaiting the launch of stage one, but to sell 50 lots in a single day is a very promising result for Figtree Hill and reflects the pent-up demand for housing in one of Sydney's most promising growth regions, Macarthur," she said. "We anticipate this success will continue as people recognise the idyllic and highly connected community as a perfect homebase just 10 mins from Macarthur Square, the university and Campbelltown Hospital. "New residents will have easy access to motorways and rail so they're just as close to their job near the airport or Western Sydney as they are to the northern beaches of the Illawarra." A 41-home display village is also expected to be delivered with 17 builders showcasing the latest designs and innovations in home living. Figtree Hill will also be Lendlease's first all-electric community in New South Wales, enabling it to be run on 100 per cent renewable power. Some homeowners will have access to a $10,000 rebate to install smart, all-electric services and equipment. The option for an all-electric, sustainable home at Figtree Hill supports Lendlease's commitment to absolute zero carbon across all operations, including the supply chain by 2040. The 216-hectare community will be set amongst 20 hectares of natural bushland and protected conservation areas, six parks and public open green space. Figtree Hill residents will be able to enjoy a network of walking trails and cycle paths, parks and an adventure playground, local convenience stores and a new community centre in future. A local park and community facilities are planned as part of the first stage. Successful buyers in the first land release were selected using an independent online platform that randomly allocates lots based on preferences.

