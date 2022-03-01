'I haven't been back in the water': Ebanie Bridges on SAS

news, local-news,

Ebanie Bridges hasn't made it back in the water. After being nearly drowned within her first 48 hours on base to film SAS Australia, it's really no surprise. The boxer, known as the Blonde Bomber, is one of 17 Aussie figures taking part in the grueling show which sees them pushed to their limits. Bridges has faced enormous challenges in the boxing ring before, not to mention hordes of teenagers as a teacher at Mount Annan High School and Airds High School, but nothing quite like SAS. "I didn't expect that I wouldn't be very good at failing things," she told the Advertiser from the UK. "I didn't expect the emotional side of not being the best at things, not being able to do the things I wanted. I have really high expectations of myself, and I'm not used to that emotional side, I'm not a very emotional person. "But in that whole environment, there's no escape from yourself, from your thoughts. It's quite overwhelming. It was a shock to the system." Once Bridges was able to overcome some of that unexpected emotional distress, she found working on the physical challenges more manageable. "The physically demanding challenges are my strength, that made me feel positive," she said. "That's kind of my jam, my go-to. I felt as the course went on, it was more stuff that I was suited to. "I was too hard on myself at the beginning. I had to say 'put yourself aside, that was a bit extreme, you need to chill - it's okay not to be perfect'." Seeing her show a more emotional side was a shock for Bridges' family and friends, the boxer said. "I'm getting good reception and lot of my fans who are used to hard-arse Ebanie have now seen me crying and they're like 'wow, you're human'," she said. "I do have that side to me, quite vulnerable, and I've never really shown it. "For them, and me, to see that was pretty hard - and lot of family and friends are seeing me cry and have been really supportive and loving." Bridges said all the competitors became close in the demanding SAS environment, but a few of her peers became especially good friends. She still regularly keeps in touch with Locky Gilbert, Anna Heinrich and Simone Holtznagel. Despite the trauma of her near-drowning experience, Bridges said she'd take on SAS again in a heartbeat. Her next big challenge is a world title fight, coming up in a couple of weeks. The formerly Smeaton Grange-trained boxer will battle for the IBF Bantamweight World Title. "It's the kind of fight that will change my life if I win." SAS Australia airs on Seven.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/23cbaac4-487f-41bb-b3a7-dd75374c1c6f.jpg/r0_100_2550_1541_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg