Macarthur Legal Centre misses out on funding for DV solicitor

The team at Macarthur Legal Centre is frustrated and annoyed after the organisation missed out on important funding in a recent grant scheme. Tanya Whitehouse, manager of the centre's Macarthur Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service, said growing demand meant another domestic violence solicitor was desperately needed. But without a grant from the 2021/22 National Legal Assistance Partnership, NSW Legal Assistance Funding, that wouldn't be possible. "We were after a full-time Domestic Violence solicitor position," she said. "We discovered through Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research Data that, of the Sydney metro area, Campbelltown has the second-highest rate of domestic violence, behind Blacktown. "It's disappointing that the government doesn't recognise the need for our community, given how serious the issue of domestic violence is in Macarthur." Ms Whitehouse said there were plenty of other legal centres which missed out as well. She said the service was inundated with calls for support. "We've identified with Macarthur Legal Centre the need for that immediate legal support, given that we receive approximately 100 legal referrals a week from police responding to domestic violence incidents in Macarthur," Ms Whitehouse said. "Our numbers increase every single year. COVID has added a complexity that requires a greater collaborative support network. "We desperately need at least one to two more legal practitioners for our victim survivors. "It is appalling that the government did not recognise this need with funding." Ms Whitehouse the government ignoring 'Macarthur's key legal DV service provider' had left residents 'high and dry'. Macarthur MP Dr Mike Freelander said he was also disappointed in Macarthur Legal Centre being overlooked. "We have lobbied very hard to improve services for victims of domestic and family violence," he said. "It is extremely disappointing that federal government ignores our pleas; in an area that has the second-highest rate of Domestic Violence assault incidents of all Sydney metropolitan areas. "This decision demonstrates that the Morrison Government has a complete lack of understanding of the needs of families, and Macarthur residents. "I have highest levels of respect for Tanya, her team and the work they do. I am truly appreciative of the work Macarthur Legal Centre does for Macarthur residents and I would like to see this important work continue into the future."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/871ea6c8-b3c0-48cd-806d-154de5f00d4d.jpg/r0_213_5760_3467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg