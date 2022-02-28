Photo lost to flames painstakingly restored

news, local-news,

Steve Wisbey lost a lot in the fire which destroyed his restaurant. When Camden's Upstairs at Fred's went up in flames in 2020, he lost not only his business, but also antiques and quirky items gathered for the popular venue, and something that couldn't be replaced - a World War 1 era photo of his great-grandfather. Well, he thought it couldn't be replaced, but then Brett Atkins came along. The local photographer spent a year painstakingly recreating that image, using his photographic know-how to stitch together a reconstructed image based on various photos taken inside the venue before the blaze. "That picture of Fred used to be up on the wall, and I was able to recreate that through photos of photos," Mr Atkins said. "It was many, many hours of restoration. "There was a lot of work on resolution, reflections, people in the image who were reflected onto it. "It took me all of last year, but I got it back to its former glory and had it enlarged and framed." Mr Atkins presented Mr Wisbey with the restored photograph late last year, with the help of members of Menangle's Light Horse Historic Troop. Fred served in the Light Horse in the First World War. Mr Wisbey said it meant a great deal that friends had put this work in for him. "It was sweet, I definitely had a tear there," he said. "It was such a nice thought and they organised it without me knowing - a little bit sneaky but very nice. "Brett is very clever." The photo of Fred now has pride of place in Mr Wisbey's home, and that's where it will stay. Fred's photo won't be returning to his namesake venue, because Mr Wisbey won't be returning. "As much as I want to go back, we've made the decision not to," he said. "We hoped Fred's would be back up in March or April, but that's not going to be possible anymore and we've got to move on now." Mr Wisbey said further COVID delays last year and issues with the supply of lumber had slowed down works to repair and reopen Upstairs at Fred's. He said the fire had left him utterly devastated in the past couple of years and he had worked hard to get back to a place where he felt good about his mental health and outlook for the future. Now, he's ready for a new challenge. "I struggled a lot in the first year and I let myself go downhill and wallowed," Mr Wisbey said. "I was so upset about the whole situation. It's taken too much of a toll. "We did plan on reopening but it's all dragged on too long. "Now that I'm back on track, I'm sorting myself out and feeling positive about things, it's not something we really want to put ourselves through again. It will be up to someone else to take Fred's to the reopening. "That's what makes this photo extra special and a lovely memory to keep."

