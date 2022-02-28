whats-on, movies, cyrano, cyrano film review, cyrano movie review, cyrano peter dinklage, joe wright cyrano

Joe Wright makes unquestionably beautiful films. The British director is responsible for arguably the best Jane Austen adaptation, in 2005's Pride and Prejudice (sorry to the BBC miniseries die-hards), and the equally moving Atonement in 2007. Other winners include his visionary Anna Karenina adaptation (keeping the Keira Knightley trend going) and Winston Churchill film Darkest Hour (which bagged Gary Oldman an Oscar). But, sadly, those beauties are balanced by some duds. There was the ill-conceived and universally derided Peter Pan prequel Pan (2015), and last year's punchline film The Woman in the Window, currently nominated for a tonne of Razzies (the anti-Oscars). So where does Cyrano, Wright's new big-screen musical adaptation of the classic French love story, fall? While it does have beauty, it, unfortunately, must fall into the second category. The Cyrano de Bergerac tale has been given the cinematic treatment many a time, perhaps most memorably as the Steve Martin comedy Roxanne. There were also versions with Gerard Depardieu and Jose Ferrer. This time around, Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage plays the wordy and lovestruck Frenchman. Instead of being 'cursed' with a large nose ,as the previous incarnations have been, it is Cyrano's small stature which causes him grief in this adaptation. Roxanne, the object of his affection, is played by Wright's real-life partner Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train), while Christian, the equally lovestruck yet infinitely less articulate third point in the love triangle, is played by Kelvin Harrison Jr (The High Note). Roxanne and Cyrano have known each other since childhood, and when Roxanne tells Cyrano that she has something to confess, he allows himself to hope that she loves him. And while it is a confession of love, it is Christian who has caught her eye, not Cyrano. So Cyrano agrees to act as a go-between for the pair, writing love letters to Roxanne with Christian's name, not his own. There are some things that this film does well. First off, changing the 'curse' from a large nose to dwarfism was a great move and allows Dinklage, a very good actor, to shine in a leading romantic role. Then there's the costuming and bright, immersive sets. All the trimmings, like most of Wright's films, are excellent. But it's the tone - overly earnest - that trips everything else up, and when paired with the not-so-great singing voices of Dinklage and Australia's own Ben Mendelsohn as creepy wannabe suitor De Guiche, the effect is close to cringeworthy. Bennett and Harrison, however, sound lovely and some of the songs are quite enjoyable. There's even a cameo from Irish singer Glen Hansard for a poignant song toward the end of the film. While Cyrano doesn't exactly work as a film, it is great to see Dinklage in a lead part and hopefully this signals further starring roles in future - though without the singing would be best for everyone.

