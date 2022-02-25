news, local-news,

Nicole Pastor is still flying high after attending her first film premiere. The Bardia actress has attended screenings before, sure, but Tuesday was the first time she'd ever attended a premiere of a film she's a part of. Pastor stars in new Aussie drama Ruby's Choice (directed by Michael Budd), which chronicles a family dealing with dementia. Iconic Hollywood starlet Jane Seymour - star of popular 90s TV show Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, James Bond film Live and Let Die and even Wedding Crashers - plays the titular Ruby, and flew to Sydney to attend the premiere. "It was so surreal," Pastor said. "I honestly have no words. "I've been to opening nights before, but being a part of this film mean so much, and shining a light on Alzheimer's and dementia, as an actor has been really rewarding. "I love being able to be a part of such brilliant stories." Pastor said it was incredible to work with the likes of Jacqueline McKenzie and Coco Jack Gillies, as well as Seymour (even though they don't share any scenes). She said watching the completed film with an audience was a very different experience to the AACTA screening she saw on her laptop last year. "The Macbook didn't do it justice," she joked. "Finally seeing it properly in a cinema was remarkable. It was packed and everyone was very engaged. "There were lots of laughs, because while it's a heavy topic and has heavy themes, the script still has a lightness to it and allows people to laugh as well as shed a tear. "It's a very relatable film and I think people really responded to it." Pastor was accompanied by some close friends and her mum. She said she was so happy to have her mum there. "It was hard with Dad not being there, he passed a few months before I filmed Ruby's Choice in back 2020, and I'm hoping he would have been proud," Pastor said. Ruby's Choice is due for cinema release on Thursday, but it's not Pastor's only project film fans can catch. Box, an experimental short film she made with The Crow director Alex Proyas, will soon drop on his streaming service Vidiverse. "I still pinch myself that I got to work with Alex, he's a legend," Pastor said. "Box is a step up from one of his short films called Phobos, which was entirely improvised. This one had a bit of a storyline which was developed as we started shooting over a handful of days. "The basic idea is about woman who's been given a box to deliver to a destination that doesn't exist, and it's loosely inspired by the Pandora's Box myth. "It's really exciting to make a black and white horror, and I hope people enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed making it." Pastor also has another film which is due out later this year called The Cost, directed by Matthew Holmes.

