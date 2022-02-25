Odyssey House begins work on expanding parents and children facility

news, local-news,

Drug and alcohol dependency is a serious health problem in NSW, but with the right support, it doesn't have to be a life sentence. The fantastic team at Odyssey House works tirelessly to ensure that people seeking help to break their cycle of addiction are supported and given the assistance they need to lead a successful life. Now, Odyssey House's Eagle Vale facility is working to help more people than ever, with works kicking off on an expanded Parents and Children Program centre on site. The innovative centre is one of the very few drug treatment facilities in the state which allows people to seek treatment without leaving their children. Odyssey House chief executive Julie Babineau and local Indigenous elder Uncle Ivan Wellington turned the first sod at the construction site on Friday, officially marking the beginning of works to physically expand the program and double its capacity. Uncle Ivan also performed a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony to bless the project. He said the rainy weather was a great sign, representing growth and success. Aggie, a therapist with and graduate of the Parents and Children Program, spoke about her experience at Odyssey House in a stirring speech which drew an ovation from the crowd. "I have worked in the Parents and Children Program for the last nine years, helping parents and their children," she said. "I'm also a graduate of the program, where I spent two years with my two children. "I worked on becoming a better parent, and on my own self-development. "When I came to Odyssey House I was broken, I felt lost. But knowing that my children were finally in a safe environment made me feel very grateful." Aggie said she learned a lot during her time in treatment and she was proud to see, and be a part of, Odyssey House continuing to help families stay together and thrive. "When I was in treatment, and I was finally able to see the bigger picture, I realised that discipline and hard work needed to become my habits to create a successful future for me and my little family. "Nearly 10 years has passed since I graduated and as I reflect on the years that I learned to grow with my family, I see this physical expansion of the Parents and Children Program as an opportunity for other families to believe in them too and find a way to reveal their values, create new habits and achieve these goals. "It helps me reflect on hundreds of families that have come and gone, and the strength and determination that each and every one of them has shown is such an inspiration to continue helping the most vulnerable." Aggie said Odyssey House's program helped her take control of her life and become the best parent for her children. "Going through my journey and opening myself up to the program, I grasped at all the opportunities to empower myself as a parent as I learned how to be present, how to be honest and how to be responsible," she said. "The building of the parents and children's program means that every family that needs holistic care will have so many more opportunities than I even had when I started my journey. "And I can't wait to be a part of it. "I feel very proud to be working alongside the most dedicated team that tirelessly empowers every parent to believe that they deserve their children's love and the life they've always dreamed of." Ms Babineau said the program allowed Odyssey House to "give children their parents back". "What we are doing is investing in human capital," she said. "This new facility will support families to stay together so that treatment doesn't cause family separation and create further challenges." The new Family Recovery Centre is being built on the site of the former program cottages. The centre is set to cost $4.8 million, including $1.75 million from the state government, funding from the federal government and a private donation from The Wiggs Foundation. There is still a need to raise a further $1 million to complete the construction of the project and cover additional operational costs. Throughout 2020-21, Odyssey House provided services to 183 parents through their Reconnecting Families programs.

