Macarthur softballers ready to battle the best at Australian championships

Some of Macarthur's most talented softballers are off to battle the best at the 2022 National Softball Championships. Aaliyah Milford, Bella Ma, Neveah Holden Netane, Dante Foweraker and Caleb Salanoa were selected as part of the U14 NSW Representative teams. Softball Campbelltown's representative committee chair Marsheal Walker said it was amazing to have so many local players make the cut this year. "In previous years we have had one or two players make the trials and usually one of them gets through," she said. "But this year we had eight players trialling for the under 14's and five of them were selected. "It's the most players we have had selected for the team in the time that I have been with the club." The Softball Campbelltown representatives took part in the trial alongside 130 other hopefuls from across the state. They will now prepare to face the country's best players, except those from WA due to COVID border restrictions, in ACT on the Easter long weekend. Ms Walker said the training schedule would be rigourous. "They will train for four hours on a Sunday and three hours on a week night," she said. "They will also be sent a training and nutrition plan to follow at home, but we do understand that they are only young. "Hopefully this will be a good start for them as representatives and maybe we'll see them at the 2030 Olympics. "I am really impressed with them." Ms Walker said she was confident the NSW sides could bring home a national title this year. "Our biggest rivals are South Australia and ACT but I am 100 per cent sure that out of the teams we have we will bring home an Australian title," she said. A san avid player herself, Ms Walker said softball was a great sport to play. "It's a sport where you get to meet so many people but it's a really tightknit community," she said. "It teaches discipline and sense of responsibility for yourself and your team and it's really inclusive for people of all ages."

