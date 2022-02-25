Police appeal to locate missing Bradbury man

news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man missing from Bradbury. Police say Gavin Harrison,35, was last seen at his unit on The Parkway, Bradbury at 6pm on Sunday, February 20 2022. "When he didn't return and couldn't be contacted, officers attached to Campbelltown Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him," a NSW Police Force statement said. "Police and family hold serious concerns for Gavin's welfare as he lives with an intellectual disability." Police describe Mr Harrison as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build with short dark hair. "He was last seen wearing all black and may be travelling with an electric scooter," the statement said. "Police believe Gavin may have visited the Sydney CBD and could still be in the area." Anyone with information about Mr Harrison's incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

