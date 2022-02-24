Dungeons and Dragons, car maintenance on the International Women's Day agenda

news, local-news,

This International Women's Day, it's time to throw out the rulebook. Gone are the days where women weren't invited to typically male-dominated activities or industries. And that's on show as part of Campbelltown International Women's Day program. Following the theme of #BreakTheBias, the council has arranged a host of activities to celebrate all different types of womanhood. In addition to yoga and board games, there's a car maintenance workshop, robotics and even Dungeons and Dragons sessions. The aim is all about working collectively towards a gender-equal world. Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said it was time to recognise all our local women. "International Women's Day is a time for us to celebrate those women in our city who make a difference, not only in our community, bit also in our everyday lives," he said. "Throughout Campbelltown's history, we have had many great women contribute to building up our city into the place it is today. "This is an opportunity for us to celebrate and remember those contributions while also acknowledging the women who are continuing that legacy today." The stories of four women who have been part of the story and fabric of the Macarthur region will be showcased as part of Women of Macarthur: Stories from the past, a free presentation at the HJ Daley Library on Wednesday, March 9 from 10am to 11am. Campbelltown Arts Centre will host Down to Earth: an International Women's Week Special Event, where local women can listen to the stories of local artists and learn clay art with the Macarthur Ceramic Network on Friday, March 11 from 5pm to 7pm. Other exciting events include: Find more information and book at campbelltown.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/e8edd25f-7ce7-4f03-838b-73d1a46309f8.jpg/r0_141_4896_2907_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg