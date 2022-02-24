Live theatre returns to Macarthur with The Addams Family: A New Musical

news, local-news,

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky and they're coming to the historic Campbelltown Town Hall stage. Campbelltown Theatre Group Inc (CTGI) will be bring live theatre back to Macarthur with a spooky production of The Addams Family: A New Musical. Director Matthew Knopp said patrons should expect a show experience that was high quality and would leave you in stiches - the laughing kind that is. "This show has been a long time in the making," he said. "Originally slated for September 2020, our production of Addams Family, like so many other live performances, continued to be affected by COVID-19 over the past two years - this show has been a labour of love for everyone involved and we are excited to finally see it on the stage." The musical is based on the beloved characters created by American cartoonist Charles Addams. The Addams Family: A New Musical is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family and features an original story. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. As if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before; keep a secret from his wife, Morticia. Everything changes for the family when they host a dinner for Wednesday's 'normal' boyfriend and his parents. Mr Knopp said the iconic family was a pleasure to bring to the big stage. "I think the Addams Family has one of those sets of characters that tap into the kookier or weirder qualities that we all have as individuals," he said. "But at their heart, the Addams Family have a really strong bond that is admirable and they are unashamedly proud of who they are." Mr Knopp said the show featured plenty of local talent both on stage and back stage. "Before casting began in September 2021, the creative team had collected, designed, and made costumes, props, set pieces and puppets, so that we could truly immerse audiences in the spooky and macabre world that the Addams Family call home," he said. "What's resulted is a truly incredible show, filled with visual effects, hilarious and touching moments, brought to life by some of the finest talent in the Macarthur area and beyond. "The passion and dedication to theatre driven by the cast, crew, production team and members of our group is truly inspiring and we are so thrilled to be bringing the Addams Family to life for our community. After the past few years, we could all do with a little laugh." Campbelltown Theatre Group's production of The Addams Family: A New Musical will premiere at Campbelltown Town Hall Theatre, 297 Queen Street, Campbelltown, on Friday, March 4 2022 and runs for nine performances, closing on March 19. Tickets are $40 for adults and $35 for students or pensioners and can be purchased via the CTGi box office - available online at ctgi.org.au/the-addams-family or via phone on 0426 285 287.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/7bb5c2fb-0bdc-4797-b119-e96ed1a95658.jpg/r0_231_3000_1926_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg