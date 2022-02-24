Police appeal to locate missing Rosemeadow man

news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Rosemeadow. Police say Joao Pereira, 56, was last seen at a home on Hotspur Place, Rosemeadow just before midnight on Monday, February 21 2022. "When he could not be located the following morning, Joao was reported missing to officers at Liverpool Police Area Command, who have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts," a NSW Police Force statement said. "Police and family hold concerns for his welfare. Police describe Mr Pereira as being of South American appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build with short grey hair. "He was last seen wearing a white Portugal soccer jersey, black shorts and navy shoes," the police statement said. "He is known to frequent the Bossley Park, Prestons and Campbelltown areas." Anyone who sees Mr Pereira or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Campbelltown police station on 4620 1199 immediately or Crime Stoppers on: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/75eacf11-f13c-4896-82c1-7f27e99c5487.jpg/r0_124_491_401_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg