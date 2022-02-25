Push to explore further provision of paediatric surgery, subspecialties at Campbelltown Hospital

news, local-news,

Campbelltown MP Greg Warren has urged the NSW Government to make life easier for Macarthur's youngest patients, their parents and carers. A 2020 Upper House inquiry recommended the proposal for paediatric surgery and subspecialties at Campbelltown Hospital be explored. However, a spokesperson for Campbelltown Hospital said children across south western Sydney would receive a greater range of surgical, medical and outpatient services as part of the $632 million stage two Campbelltown Hospital redevelopment. Mr Warren said the NSW Government had remained "coy" regarding the paediatric surgery and subspecialties issue to date. "Children in Macarthur should not be forced to travel to Westmead or Randwick for treatment or surgery," he said. "It's not only a burden on those children, it's also a burden on their parents and carers." The Campbelltown Hospital spokesperson said the South Western Sydney Local Health District had been planning for further development of services at the hospital, "which already provides paediatric surgery, including ear nose and throat, orthopaedics, ophthalmology and general surgery, to the community". "The further enhancement of paediatric surgery is included in one of the largest health infrastructure projects in the state, while the hospital's new paediatrics precinct will also include close observation beds for more seriously ill children so they can be cared for closer to home," the spokesperson said. "Other enhancements for children in the redevelopment include a new Paediatric Allied Health outpatient clinic with specialist therapy teams to treat children with disabilities such as cerebral palsy or developmental delays, and a new special care nursery. "Campbelltown Hospital will continue to work collaboratively with the Sydney Children's Hospitals Network for the very small cohort (less than one per cent) of critically ill children requiring highly specialised intensive care. "Children requiring brain scans and some cancer treatments, as well as cardiology services, receive them at the hospital, reducing the need for transfer." Mr Warren introduced a notice of motion in the Parliament of NSW recently that: "Campbelltown and the wider Macarthur region are in the midst of a population boom and we need to make sure services - particular health services - keep pace with that increase in population," Mr Warren said. "The least the government can do is investigate establishing paediatric services and paediatric subspecialties. "It would make an enormous difference to many children with significant illnesses or conditions, as well as their loved ones." Back in 2018 Macarthur federal MP and former paediatrician Dr Michael Freelander called for a paediatric intensive care unit at Campbelltown Hospital. The nearest paediatriac ICUs are located at the The Children's Hospital Westmead and The Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick. "A lot of patients have to travel outside the area for specialised treatment or to see specialists like cardiologists or gastrologists. We don't even offer an intensive care unit (at Campbelltown)," Dr Freelander said at the time. "An ICU could cater for kids with respiratory illnesses and would mean they could be kept in Campbelltown." Key features of Campbelltown Hospital's redevelopment include:

