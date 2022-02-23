Campbelltown City Challenge Walk is back

news, local-news,

Grab your joggers, hats and water bottles - one of Macarthur's most popular community events is back! The Campbelltown City Challenge Walk will make its proud return in a couple of weeks, after inclement weather and the pandemic caused the 2020 and 2021 events to be scrapped. The event will once again be held at the Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan. This year's event will be extra special, with Campbelltown Council celebrating 30 years running the walk. Registrations are now open for the event on Sunday, March 13. Participants can register individually or as a group, and can select either the six-kilometre or 11-kilometre course. The first walk starts at 8am. Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said it was great to be able to celebrate the milestone this year. "The Challenge Walk has become a tradition for many people in our community over the 30 years it has been held at the Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan," he said. "After poor weather and COVID forced the cancellation of our last two events, it's exciting to be back again and I hope to see people enjoy some exercise while taking in the views the course offers across the different sections of the gardens. "We ask that anyone who enters remains mindful of the current COVID situation and other people by adhering to the health guidelines on the day, so that everyone can enjoy participating in the walk." This year there will be no stage presentations, baggage area or child-minding service available to ensure the Challenge Walk is run in a COVID-safe manner. Online registration is $17 prior to the event, or participants can pay in person on the day via EFTPOS for $27. More: campbelltown.nsw.gov.au

