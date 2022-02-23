Macquarie Fields vaccine centre reaches massive milestone

news, local-news,

Yesterday marked a major milestone at Macquarie Fields' South Western Sydney Vaccination Centre. More than 2 million doses of the vaccine have now been administered in south west Sydney since the rollout began 12 months ago. South Western Sydney Local Health District (SWSLHD) chief executive Amanda Larkin said it was wonderful to see NSW Health, GPs and pharmacies working together to achieve this fantastic result in one year. "I thank everyone in the community for coming forward for their first, second and booster doses to protect themselves and their loved ones. With winter coming, it is more important than ever to keep your vaccination status up-to-date,'' Ms Larkin said. "Please come and get your booster three months after your second dose of the vaccine. A booster will help you improve your long-term protection against COVID-19 and put you in a strong position to fight the infection. "We are continuing to offer vaccination at South Western Sydney Vaccination Centre, in Macquarie Fields, and through our outreach clinics.'' SWSLHD has provided vaccination in the region since February 22, 2021 and has now administered more than 670,000 doses of the vaccine to emergency services, essential workers and community members aged five and over. This effort has supported the Federal Government's vaccination rollout through the state's GP network and pharmacies, who have delivered more than 11.7 million jabs during the same period. The District's vaccination milestones include opening this Macquarie Fields centre - which is the largest vaccination centre in south western Sydney - on July 26, 2021. The centre has now administered more than 266,000 doses of the vaccine. A total of 84 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in south western Sydney have received two doses of the vaccine. South west Sydney locals can receive the vaccine at NSW Health clinics, GPs and pharmacies. To book a vaccination, visit: nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/1660348e-50ff-434e-8a91-8a81ea7325ea.jpg/r0_337_6720_4134_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg