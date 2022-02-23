Win a copy of new mystery thriller

life-style, books,

After years working in family law and crisis lines, Charity Norman knows a thing or two about the darker sides of life. That's what makes the author's novels so realistic, nuanced and intriguing. The New Zealand-based author's latest thriller, Remember Me, is released on March 1 through Allen and Unwin, and to celebrate Australian Community Media has a handful of copies to give away The book picks up 25 years after the disappearance of Leah Parata. Nothing was left behind - not a boot, a backpack or a turquoise beanie. But disturbing new revelations a quarter century later cast new light on the young woman's disappearance, and rip her close-knit community apart. Emily Kirkland returns home to New Zealand after years overseas to care for her father Felix, who is suffering from dementia. But with his memory fading and his guard slipping, Felix is revealing more than he intended - and shattering truths about his past. Truths Emily would rather see remain buried. Norman's previous work - including Freeing Grace, Second Chances and The Secrets of Strangers - has been nominated for several different literary awards. Remember Me is her seventh novel. Australian Community Media has 10 copies of Remember Me by Charity Norman to give away to lucky readers. For your chance to win, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer which true crime mystery has stuck with your over the years, and why. Entries close Tuesday, March 15. Please read the terms and conditions.

