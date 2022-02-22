news, local-news,

The Ambarvale Hotel is excited for the return of its craft beer festival, South West Beer Fest, in its new outdoor area, the Gardens. From 12-6pm on Saturday, February 26, festival attendees will have an opportunity to sample craft beer from 14 breweries across NSW and the Australia, including: Brian Sarkis From The Ambarvale Hotel said that at Ambarvale they are proud to be a part of the growing craft beer scene in the Macarthur area. The Ambarvale Hotel has its own on-site microbrewery - Ambarvale Brewing Company - and has now produced four of its own craft beers: Pete's Pacific Ale, Woodhouse Lager, XPA and a Sour Berry. "We love supporting small independent breweries from around Australia as well as sharing with our customers the beers we brew here on site," Jarrad Bodeker from Parras Hospitality said. "The beauty of craft beer is the infinite styles and flavours. "There truly is a beer style and flavour to suit everybody and introducing people to these beers is all part of the fun here at The Ambarvale Hotel." Attendance to the festival is free. Token booklets are available for pre-purchase for $30 ($35 on the day) and can be collected at the hotel on the day. Visit ambarvalehotel.com.au/event/southwestbeerfest/ for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/0c7e70bb-ea86-4720-b5ec-7ec45928a8bb.jpg/r0_146_2880_1773_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg