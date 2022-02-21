  1. Home
Macarthur Doll, Bear and Creative Fair is back

Fun times: Kids of Macarthur's Kenzie Hancock is encouraging everyone to head out to the fair. Picture: Simon Bennett
Calling all collectors, crafters and kids - your favourite local fair is back in town.

The annual Macarthur Doll, Bear and Creative Fair makes its return to Campbelltown Catholic Club this year.

As always, the event is a fundraiser for local charity the Kids of Macarthur Health Foundation.

The Macarthur Doll, Bear and Creative Fair will be held on Sunday, March 6 and feature everything locals have loved about the event for years.

Even better, the first 50 guests through the door will receive a free gift pack on entry.

The fair features modern dolls and bears, 'toys from yesteryear', as well as collectables and antiques.

The traders and stallholders also offer unique crafts, hand-made jewellery, clothes and trinkets for savvy shoppers.

Attendees can take part in the lucky draws held every hour between 9.30am and 3pm, a major raffle and enjoy entertainment throughout the day.

In a win for the kids, this year will see a children's fancy dress competition included in the proceedings. Kids are invited to dress as their favourite living doll or superhero, and all children will receive a gift. Major prizes for winners are worth more than $500.

Entry costs $7 for adults and $2 for children.

Funds will go to the Kids of Macarthur Health Foundation's important work supporting the paediatric unit at Campbelltown Hospital.