Macarthur Doll, Bear and Creative Fair is back

Calling all collectors, crafters and kids - your favourite local fair is back in town. The annual Macarthur Doll, Bear and Creative Fair makes its return to Campbelltown Catholic Club this year. As always, the event is a fundraiser for local charity the Kids of Macarthur Health Foundation. The Macarthur Doll, Bear and Creative Fair will be held on Sunday, March 6 and feature everything locals have loved about the event for years. Even better, the first 50 guests through the door will receive a free gift pack on entry. The fair features modern dolls and bears, 'toys from yesteryear', as well as collectables and antiques. The traders and stallholders also offer unique crafts, hand-made jewellery, clothes and trinkets for savvy shoppers. Attendees can take part in the lucky draws held every hour between 9.30am and 3pm, a major raffle and enjoy entertainment throughout the day. In a win for the kids, this year will see a children's fancy dress competition included in the proceedings. Kids are invited to dress as their favourite living doll or superhero, and all children will receive a gift. Major prizes for winners are worth more than $500. Entry costs $7 for adults and $2 for children. Funds will go to the Kids of Macarthur Health Foundation's important work supporting the paediatric unit at Campbelltown Hospital.

