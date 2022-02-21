Macarthur Doll, Bear and Creative Fair is back
Calling all collectors, crafters and kids - your favourite local fair is back in town.
The annual Macarthur Doll, Bear and Creative Fair makes its return to Campbelltown Catholic Club this year.
As always, the event is a fundraiser for local charity the Kids of Macarthur Health Foundation.
The Macarthur Doll, Bear and Creative Fair will be held on Sunday, March 6 and feature everything locals have loved about the event for years.
Even better, the first 50 guests through the door will receive a free gift pack on entry.
The fair features modern dolls and bears, 'toys from yesteryear', as well as collectables and antiques.
The traders and stallholders also offer unique crafts, hand-made jewellery, clothes and trinkets for savvy shoppers.
Attendees can take part in the lucky draws held every hour between 9.30am and 3pm, a major raffle and enjoy entertainment throughout the day.
In a win for the kids, this year will see a children's fancy dress competition included in the proceedings. Kids are invited to dress as their favourite living doll or superhero, and all children will receive a gift. Major prizes for winners are worth more than $500.
Entry costs $7 for adults and $2 for children.
Funds will go to the Kids of Macarthur Health Foundation's important work supporting the paediatric unit at Campbelltown Hospital.