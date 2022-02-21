Campbelltown MP concerned Macarthur schools will "burst at the seams"

news, local-news,

Campbelltown MP Greg Warren fears it is just a matter of time until schools in Macarthur - like many of those throughout western Sydney - begin to burst at the seams. It was recently revealed that several schools throughout the greater western Sydney region were well over capacity. Ropes Crossing which is equipped for 231 students had 899 enrolled students (389 per cent over capacity) while Meadow Bank Public, Carlingford West Public and Parramatta East Public were all over capacity by 364 per cent, 332 per cent and 303 per cent, respectively. In Macarthur, Elderslie Public School is already at 208 per cent, Cobbitty Public School is at 165 per cent, Rosemeadow Public School is at 138 per cent and Wilton Public School is at 148 per cent. More than 20 schools across Macarthur, including Wollondilly, are over capacity by more than 100 per cent. Mr Warren said with the Macarthur region in the midst of a population boom, the NSW Government's refusal to build any new schools in Campbelltown would create a similar problem to what is happening in the greater western Sydney region. "Thousands of new people are set to call Campbelltown home in the coming years so they need the infrastructure and services to cater for their needs," he said. "Our local hospital can't keep up with demand as it is, our local roads have turned into car parks, and there are more and more public transport black holes that the NSW Government refuses to fill. "When it comes to education, the situation isn't much better. "The Glenfield to Macarthur Corridor Strategy did not make provisions for a single new school in Campbelltown despite the forecast population growth." Mr Warren said the plan didn't make sense. "We need to create school environments that are conducive to learning," he said. "But that's impossible to do when schools are well over their capacity. "I will continue to pursue this matter with the Minister for Education until a practical and sensible plan is put in place to cater for both existing and future students here in Campbelltown." Residents are still fighting to fast-track construction of the long-awaited Gregory Hills Public School. Macarthur MP Dr Mike Freelander said residents had waited long enough, "yet shockingly the long-awaited new primary school remains stuck in the planning stage". "Other local schools are at capacity, and the government has consistently failed to plan for our growing community's needs," Dr Freelander said. "The government must urgently fast-track this project, to ensure that our kids are not left behind. It is simply unacceptable for residents to continue to be left in limbo." A spokesperson for School Infrastructure NSW said "the NSW Government is committed to delivering the new primary school for the Gregory Hills community well before 2027, with construction planned to begin this year." "Planning is progressing with work to start on the State Significant Development Application (SSDA). Consultation with the community is ongoing and will occur throughout the SSDA process," the spokesperson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/069684af-01a0-4688-9fc9-99012a9fb5e2.jpg/r0_245_6000_3635_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg