Firefighters battle fire at four car garage in Claymore

news, local-news,

St Andrews Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews worked to extinguish a blaze at four garages in Claymore at the weekend. The fire broke out at the garages on Proctor Way, Claymore shortly after midnight on Saturday, February 18. A FRNSW statement said the blaze was contained to the garages and the vehicles inside within one hour thanks to the quick actions of firefighters. "One vehicle was totally destroyed and the garage is badly damaged," the statement said. FRNSW crews returned to the property on Sunday morning to assess the structural stability of the garages to allow investigators to determine the cause and origin of the fire. FRNSW Acting Superintendent Mathew Sigmund said this was a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) for a fire emergency can be the difference between life and death, or a building or other property being saved or destroyed. The Triple Zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right resources from emergency services to help you. It should be used to contact Police, Fire or Ambulance services in life-threatening or time-critical situations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/1a6d23f5-b714-468c-9c78-6a1dac150697.jpg/r13_0_1270_710_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg