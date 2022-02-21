Child struck by ute in Bardia

news, local-news,

A child was taken to The Children's Hospital, Westmead after she was hit by a car in Bardia yesterday. Police say emergency services were called to Campbelltown Road, Bardia at 8pm yesterday (Sunday, February 20 2022) after a 10-year-old girl riding a pushbike was struck by a ute. "The child suffered a fractured leg and possible abdominal injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to The Children's Hospital in a stable condition," a police statement said. "Officers from Campbelltown City Police Area Command established a crime scene and have spoken with the 45-year-old male driver." Police say the Crash Investigation Unit (CIU) was called to the scene and will conduct inquiries. Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam vision to contact them via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/7273dc56-3b7d-4ad7-bc2f-a85e5894ce73.jpg/r0_56_1021_633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg