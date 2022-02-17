Stockland to deliver new homes at Gledswood Hills

news, development,

Almost 450 new homes are in the pipeline for the Gledswood Hills community. Suburb developers Sekisui House and Stockland have entered into an agreement that will see the latter develop the Lakeside precinct. The precinct covers roughly 34 hectares and is zoned for residential use. The zoning will allow Stockland to deliver up to 448 home sites, with access to the surrounding Lakeside Golf Club Camden. Stockland is also responsible for the masterplanned community of Willowdale at Denham Court in Campbelltown. Stockland chief executive of communities Andrew Whitson said the company looked to build communities in areas with good transport connectivity and access to schools, retail, services and employment. "Lakeside is a good fit with the Stockland residential portfolio and will add to the $1.8 billon Stockland has invested in NSW," he said. Stockland's Richard Rhydderch said the area had a lot to recommend it. "We expect to attract solid demand from homebuyers given the undersupply or residential land in this corridor and the appeal of premium lots in high-quality masterplanned communities," he said. "The prestigious and picturesque Lakeside precinct is part of Sekisui House's active Gledswood Hills development with a recently-opened primary school and the proposed 7.5-hectare heritage-inspired Gledswood Village, which will include boutique shopping, cafes, restaurants and community facilities." Sekisui House's chief executive of residential communities and home building, Sean Osawa, welcomed Stockland to Gledswood Hills. "We're proud of the thriving community we have helped to create for families at Gledswood Hills and we're delighted to be working with Stockland to continue the Gledswood Hills story," he said. "Stockland's proven track-record and focus on delivering high-quality masterplanned communities aligns closely with Sekisui House's approach, and the agreement will support strong community outcomes, enhanced sustainability offerings and more choice for homebuyers at all project sites."

