Campbelltown's planned medical building finds new owner

A $50 million medical building planned for Campbelltown has found a new owner. Campbelltown Council and cancer care provider GenesisCare last year signed an agreement to enable the development of a four-storey integrated cancer centre, which would include medical oncology and radiation oncology services, medical imaging, pathology, a clinical trials unit and allied health services, on council-owned land next to Campbelltown's HJ Daley Library. Now, NorthWest Healthcare Properties has taken on the project under an 85-year ground lease of the site. Construction on the medical building, which forms just the first stage and a small part of the land acquired by NorthWest this month, is set to commence this quarter and is expected to be complete by mid-2023. GenesisCare will partner with local specialists, a diagnostic imaging provider and a pathology provider to deliver the integrated cancer service facility. The first stage of the development will also include 65 parking spaces. Early planning for an entire health precinct is already under way. "We are thrilled to announce this acquisition and the start of stage one being a comprehensive, integrated cancer centre," NorthWest senior vice president of precincts Alex Belcastro said. "This further expands our long-held partnership with GenesisCare and will importantly service the demand for healthcare services in this south-west Sydney growth corridor. "The opportunity to secure a site in the heart of Campbelltown, one of the fastest growing cities in Australia... was a strategic priority for NorthWest. There is already an underservicing of private healthcare facilities in this region. "Through our site development plan, we will work with our partners Campbelltown Council and GenesisCare to first deliver a market-leading cancer centre which will commence construction shortly. We look forward to then developing long-term plans for a state-of-the-art healthcare precinct, where NorthWest will look to combine complementary health services, once we have obtained the required level of tenant precommitment." Ms Belcastro said the site for the planned precinct, adjacent to the cancer centre, was "likely the only healthcare development opportunity remaining in Campbelltown". Development consent has already been granted for the four-storey cancer centre. Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said it was great to welcome NorthWest into the fold. "We are excited to see this important project take another step towards construction," he said. "This will be a cornerstone facility as part our health and education precinct, providing critical health services to communities across our city and the broader region. "This development is a significant investment in Campbelltown that will contribute to the ongoing growth of our city centre and stimulate the economy through the creation of additional jobs, both during the construction phase and in the long-term health care professional sector."

