New Return and Earn machine in Airds

A new Return and Earn machine has opened at Airds. Locals will now be able to recycle their plastic bottles, cans and cartons at the site, helping reduce waste and pick up 10 cents for every eligible item. Network operator TOMRA cleanway chief executive James Dorney praised the recycling practices of Campbelltown folk. "Campbelltown residents are enthusiastic recyclers, having returned more than 165 million containers since Return and Earn launched in December 2017," he said. "This new Reverse Vending Machine, located at the Newbrook Shopping Village, brings the total number of return points in the Campbelltown LGA to 13, which is a real win for the local community, providing them with even greater access and convenience." Users can print a voucher for the refund amount redeemable for cash at IGA, or opt for an e-voucher payment into their PayPal or bank account by downloading the MyTOMRA app before visiting the Newbrook machine. There's also an option for those looking to donate their funds to select a charity partner listed on the machine. "More than $28.4 million has been raised through the scheme so far for charities and community groups state-wide via donations and fees from hosting return points," Mr Dorney said. "In the Campbelltown area, local charities and schools are increasingly using the scheme to raise much-needed funds." Rotary Club of Macarthur Sunrise Inc is currently featured as the local donation partner on the Newbrook Shopping Village machine with all donations received helping fund their important work in the local community. Local recyclers can also support the latest state-wide major donation partner, Starlight Children's Foundation, by donating to the Containers 4 Kids appeal which is also featured on the machine. Dorney said the new return point was one of more than 620 return points available across NSW with more than 6.8 billion containers returned through the scheme since its launch. "By using this return point, in combination with your household recycling collection, we can all do our bit to reduce the millions of containers that are littered in the NSW environment each year while also being rewarded for our efforts," he said. Find the new Return and Earn machine at Newbrook Shopping Village, 44 Riverside Drive, Airds. It is open 8am to 8pm daily. Learn more: www.returnandearn.org.au.

New Return and Earn machine in Airds