Meet your new Campbelltown councillors: Marian George

New councillor Marian George. Picture: Simon Bennett

Campbelltown Council has welcomed six new councillors this term.

The Advertiser is asking each councillor a series of questions so you can get to know your new representatives.

Today we bring you new Liberal councillor Marian George.

(Answers may be edited for length or clarity)

Tell us a little about yourself.

I'm married with three kids. After having my third child, I decided to hit pause on my career and focus more on my family.

After completing my university degree, I commenced a career in funds management, mainly working in the financial services industry as a senior analyst.

I have a keen interest in health, fitness and nutrition. I believe if you are kind to your body, it will be kind back.

How long have you called Campbelltown home?

I've lived in Campbelltown for more than 20 years.

What do you think are some of the most pressing issues facing the community at the moment?

If there is any thing this pandemic and lockdowns has shown me, it is the importance of being outdoors with the kids, being fit and just being able to be active within your local area.



Just going to a local park or for a walk around the block has become a necessity.

What do you think makes Campbelltown an amazing place to live?

Campbelltown is an amazing place to live because of the opportunities that are available to its resident, ranging from jobs, education, health, support and community.

What do you hope you can achieve as a councillor?

I would like to work with the council to facilitate what kids and young families may need to enjoy a more fit and healthy lifestyle. I believe as a council we can help in this area.

I am looking forward to working with my fellow councillors to achieve the best outcome for Campbelltown. This may be as simple as making more space available or designing suitable facilities to motivate kids to become more active.

Anything else to add?

I am pleased to be elected, with five other new councillors, to the Campbelltown Council at a challenging but exciting time.

