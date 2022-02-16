Macarthur MP condemns federal ICAC 'broken promise'

news, local-news,

Macarthur MP Dr Mike Freelander has slammed the government's failure to implement a Federal Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC). Prior to the 2019 election the Coalition government promised it would establish a federal anti-corruption commission. However, as a new election nears, there is still no sign of a federal ICAC on the horizon and Attorney General Michealia Cash conceded yesterday that the federal government would not fulfil its promise to implement a federal anti-corruption watchdog before the election. The Canberra Times reported that Ms Cash made the revelation at Tuesday's Senate Estimates hearing. She said the government could not pass its model without support from Labor and the Greens, who have both called for the watchdog to have stronger powers. "We won't be getting that co-operation to pass our bill in the model that we had, and therefore the government's not progressing with it at this stage," she said. Dr Freelander says the Prime Minister's "decision to abandon a federal anti-corruption commission is simply reprehensible". "It speaks volumes about the character of his Coalition Government. Morrison's decision to break his own promise, and shelve plans for a federal ICAC sends a simple message - that his government does not value transparency and accountability," he said. "Australians are used to broken promises from their governments - but this broken promise reeks of something far more sinister. "We must ask ourselves, what have the Coalition Government got to hide? "We know about the questionable water deals, we know about the unexplained grants, we know about the helicopter flights, we know about the sports rorts, the carpark rorts and the blatant pork-barrelling of money. "How much worse can it get? Australians deserve a Government that is transparent, and that is accountable for its decisions." Dr Freelander said a Labor Government would establish a National Integrity Commission. However, the Canberra Times also reported that Prime Minister Scott Morrison contradicted Ms Cash's claims at a later press conference stating "the term is not completed yet ... we'll see," when asked if the bill would pass before the election.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/b90a1155-b7b3-40df-a087-5663850de505.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg