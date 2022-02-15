news, local-news,

The Macarthur BMX crew are thrilled with their results at the recent BMX National Championships. After a COVID-induced two year wait for the nationals, which are normally an annual event, the club was finally able to send eight riders to the prestigious event, held in Queensland. And of those eight, three were crowned Australian National Champions. Jade Williams took the number one ranking in the nine-year-old girls division in her first national titles event, while season competitor Jessica McCormack blitzed the competition in the 17-24-year-old women's divisions. Irene Markee, one of Macarthur BMX's most experienced and decorated members, was awarded for her 35 years of consecutive attendance and competition at the Australian BMX Championships. Adding to that she picked up a win in the 60+ cruise women on the first day of competition, and finished second in the 60+ women event on the second day of racing. "Your dedication, resilience and drive are to be praised and admired," the club said. "An unbelievable effort from such a friendly, caring and generous lady. "Macarthur BMX club and the BMX community are extremely proud of you, Irene. "Congratulations, well deserved, you are an absolute star." Other Macarthur BMX riders at the nationals were Brody Willmott, AJ Donald, Jack Young, Brett Masterfield and Rory Southwell.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/74c5b76c-1572-404f-b7a3-b342b7aa659f.jpg/r226_421_3906_2500_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Macarthur BMX riders shine at nationals