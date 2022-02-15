Campbelltown Hospital welcomes twenty new interns

news, local-news,

Doctors Adrian Siu and James Ephraums are looking forward to kickstarting their medical careers at Campbelltown Hospital. The young doctors are among more than 1000 interns starting their medical careers with NSW Health this year - a record number of new starters and the most of any state or territory in Australia. The duo, who both aspire to become surgeons, are two of 20 new interns at Campbelltown Hospital and among the 129 interns working across South Western Sydney Local Health District (SWSLHD). Dr Siu is currently working in colorectal surgery, while Dr Ephraums is doing his rotation in cardiology. "I started studying to become a pharmacist but I wanted to influence patient outcomes and decided to become a doctor," Dr Siu said. "I've had some amazing mentors who have inspired me along the way." Dr Ephraums said he was looking forward to his internship. "I'm enjoying working with patients and staff and putting my years of study into practice in a hospital setting," he said. SWSLHD chief executive Amanda Larkin said she was proud to welcome the interns to the region's public hospitals and wished them well for long and rewarding careers. "It is an absolute pleasure to see these new interns officially join the ranks at South Western Sydney Local Health District," she said. "We owe a great deal of thanks to these junior doctors, many of whom have already worked either as Assistants in Medicine or student vaccinators as part of the COVID-19 workforce response. "They will continue to play a vital role in our district's hospitals as we navigate the challenges of this unprecedented, world-wide pandemic." The new doctors starting their internship are entering a training program with networked hospitals throughout the state, providing formal and on-the-job training. They will receive two-year contracts to rotate between metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals to ensure the diversity of their experience. Interns will also join different units in each hospital, including surgery and emergency medicine. The interns are medical graduates who have completed their medical degree and are required to complete a supervised year of practice in order to become independent practitioners. Details: health.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/ed75b45a-3456-4ba6-a1f4-511aec0325fe.jpg/r0_73_4032_2351_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg