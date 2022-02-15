coronavirus,

RATs or Rapid Antigen Tests have become common place in workplaces across the country but Glenfield's Whiddon Easton Park has gone one step further by introducing a rapid PCR testing trial. Anyone who has undergone a PCR test knows it can take up to 24-48 hours to receive a result and at the height of the Omicron outbreak PCR results sometimes took several days to arrive. But Whiddon's portable shoebox-sized rapid PCR testing device, produced by UK-based provider DnaNUDGE, was able to detect COVID-19 through samples taken onsite in 90 minutes. Whiddon chief executive Chris Mamarelis said he was pleased to partner with Pantonic Health to conduct the trial, which aimed to understand how rapid PCR testing can ensure early intervention, improved healthcare and infection control in a residential aged care setting, whilst increasing workforce safety and capacity. "We saw 83 per cent of employees who had lab-based PCR tests in December during the Omicron variant outbreak, return negative results," Mr Mamarelis said. "Due to lab delays, employees were waiting up to six days for their results and were required to self-isolate during this time. "With onsite rapid PCR testing, these employees could have potentially returned to work much earlier, as soon as in 90 minutes, to provide essential care during the peak of the pandemic." During the trial 116 tests were completed and 115 of the tests correlated with concurrent lab-processed PCR test results, indicating a 99.1 per cent sensitivity of the rapid PCR tests against lab-processed PCR tests. Mr Mamarelis said the trial findings, which have been collated in a report, demonstrated the potential significant impact that a rapid PCR unit can have on maximising resident care and safety in a residential aged care setting, whilst minimising disruption on the critical health workforce. "Rapid PCR testing could also give providers more control to optimise care delivery through early intervention strategies," he said. "Recently, the Federal Government announced the deployment of a new oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Lagevrio (molnupiravir), to residential aged care services across the country. "It has been provisionally approved for use within five days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms. This highlights the critical importance of a timely diagnosis of COVID-19 in aged care residents, which rapid PCR testing units, once approved by the TGA, can provide." Whiddon was also one of the first aged care homes in Australia to introduce RATs for their staff. The DnaNUDGE rapid PCR test is currently being used in eight London hospitals - including cancer wards, emergency and maternity departments. It is authorised by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for clinical use with an average sensitivity of 95 per cent, compared to the UK's NHS PCR lab tests. "Rapid PCR testing is a game changer for aged care and other healthcare settings. We are sharing our trial results with the government, regulators and industry stakeholders," Mr Mamarelis said. "We want to see the rapid PCR units approved by the TGA as soon as possible. All aged care homes and disability setting across Australia require government subsidised access to these units, including all regional centres. "Just as rapid antigen tests and protective personal equipment (PPE) have become the norm within health and aged care, rapid PCR units should follow suit." DnaNUdge chief executive and Regius Professor Chris Toumazou said he was very excited to be working with Whiddon and Pantonic Health to demonstrate the benefits of the rapid PCR test in aged care settings. "Our CovidNudge test is a unique, portable true PCR platform that offers a high degree of multiplexing on a single chip, with 72 available wells enabling the simultaneous detection of new and emerging SARS-CoV-2 virus variants such as Delta and Omicron," he said. "We believe that CovidNudge is the only test that goes direct from sample to result, using a true gold-standard thermal cycling PCR technique that delivers results within 90 minutes. "The value our solution has delivered across care homes and mental health services within the UK has been immense, with no trade-off whatsoever between speed and accuracy."

