Road investigation works planned at Ingleburn

The intersection of Collins Promenade and Eagleview Road will be subject to inspection works this month. Day and night road investigations will take place at the Ingleburn intersection between February 18 and March 18. The work will involve surveys and road investigations for a dedicated left turn lane onto Eagleview Road. Transport for NSW will be on-site for up to seven days and seven nights through the specified period, between 7am-6pm Monday to Friday, and 8pm-5am Monday-Sunday, weather permitting. Temporary traffic changes will be in place during work hours to ensure the work zone is safe for staff. Lane closures will be in place and may affect travel times. Transport for NSW asks motorists to keep to speed limits and follow the direction of traffic controllers and signs. Visit livetraffic.com for updates.

