It's around Valentine's Day, which invariably means a new rom-com will grace our screens. This year's comes in the form of Jennifer Lopez vehicle Marry Me. If you're a JLo fan, you'll like this movie. It's pleasant, pretty and a perfectly acceptable romantic comedy. Lopez plays Kat Valdez, a global pop sensation with a sizeable following who is about to wed equally famous singer Bastian (played by Colombian singer Maluma in his first starring role) in a live-streamed concert. But, just as she's about to go on stage and exchange her vows, footage of Bastian cheating on Kat with her assistant goes viral. So, she does what rom-com logic dictates as acceptable and pulls a random guy out of the crowd to be her new 'husband' (in the same way that the folks on Married at First Sight are 'husband and wife'). That guy? It's nerdy woke maths teacher Charlie (Owen Wilson), who doesn't even really know who Kat is and only attended the concert at the behest of his friend and daughter. There is not one unexpected thing in this film, not one step outside the well-drawn rom-com line, and that's perfectly fine. No one heads into a JLo movie called Marry Me expecting the next Oscar winner. What this film really has going for it is some fantastic costuming, including the stunning bridal gown from designer Zuhair Murad, who is frequently responsible for some of Lopez's red carpet looks in real life. Her concert attire as Kat Valdez is spectacular and over-the-top, and could very easily be seen on any of the top pop starlets of today. A lot of the dialogue is terribly cheesy, like Charlie's little catch-phrase 'if you sit in the question, the answer will find you' (applicable to both maths and romance, it seems), and there's even a running-through-the-airport scene. But Marry Me is still enjoyable for a little bit of brainless entertainment. And the songs are quite catchy, including the titular Marry Me (a duet between JLo and Maluma), Church, Love of My Life, After Love and On My Way. A nice, easy watch.

