New nurses, midwives welcomed in south west Sydney

Hundreds of new nurses and midwives are expected to start work across the south west, including Campbelltown and Bowral Hospitals, this year. Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith announced that 315 graduate nurses and midwives will start work across South Western Sydney Local Health District. Mr Smith thanked the graduates, many of whom officially started work this week, having already contributed to the COVID-19 workforce response as students. "Over the past few months, many of these nurses have been hard at work in our district's vaccination and testing clinics," Mr Smith said. "They have done an exceptional job and we are so thankful for their ongoing commitment to our community." More than 2800 graduate nurses and midwives will start work across 130 NSW public hospitals and health facilities this year. Health Minister Brad Hazzard said there were more nurses and midwives in NSW public hospitals than at any other time in history. "These graduates join us at an incredibly challenging time," Mr Hazzard said. "We thank them, and all of our nurses, for their contributions to support the health system and the people of NSW." Throughout their first year, graduates will be provided with opportunities in a variety of clinical settings to ensure they gain a range of experience and consolidate skills and knowledge developed whilst at university. The NSW Government is also expected to invest a further 5000 nurses and midwives from 2019-2022 under a record $2.8 billion boost to frontline staff. However, just last month more than 50 nurses and midwives held a protest at Liverpool Hospital to condemn the state government's handling of the pandemic. NSWNMA acting general secretary Shaye Candish said they had written to Premier Dominic Perrottet calling on some immediate steps to alleviate the "unsustainable pressure" on hospitals, including the payment of a COVID-19 allowance for healthcare workers, allowing nurses and midwives to access special leave when COVID-19 positive and committing to implement shift-by-shift ratios to ensure staffing levels. "Well before the pandemic, nurses and midwives in NSW have been working understaffed and unsupported. This peak has relied on our members working excessive overtime to keep hospitals running and staff are burning out," Ms Candish said. "Nurses and midwives are well past breaking point, the current crisis of constant overtime and huge workloads will see many burnout and leave, meaning we will be in an even weaker position when the next wave hits. "It should never have come to this. For years, nurses and midwives have been calling on the NSW government to increase staffing to address systemic problems. "The Premier must urgently step in and commit to staffing improvements through safer nurse-to-patient ratios to ensure we have more resilience in our healthcare system into the future."

