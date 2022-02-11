Cataract Scout Park at Appin receives upgrade funding

news, local-news,

Macarthur's scouts are in for a boost with Cataract Scout Park to receive almost $150,000 worth of upgrades. The funding is part of the state government's Crown Reserves Improvement Fund program. Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith announced the funding this week. "Crown reserves provide land for recreation, community organisations and facilities, and protect our environment including habitat for native plants and animals," he said. "I know how important these assets are to Wollondilly which is why I have secured $148,982 to go towards upgrades to sanitation, safety and emergency management protocols at Cataract Park Scout Centre." Upgrade works will include the provision of: "Maintaining and enhancing our Crown reserves means residents have access to quality spaces for sports and fitness, or to just relax, rejuvenate and get in touch with nature and each other," Mr Smith said. Lands and Water minister Kevin Anderson said Crown reserves played an important role in business tourism, recreation, wellbeing and the biodiversity of the state which is why the NSW Government is delivering this funding. "Crown land covers about 34 million hectares or 42 per cent of NSW and we have about 35,000 Crown reserves that accommodate parks, community halls, nature areas, showgrounds, sporting facilities, camping areas and walking tracks," he said. "They also provide support to community groups like Men's Sheds, Police Citizens Youth Clubs, Surf Life Saving clubs, Scouts and Girl Guides. "These groups all do amazing work which is why it is so important the NSW Government continues to support them. "These projects funded by the NSW Government will benefit many thousands of people and contribute to the cultural, sporting and recreational life of hundreds of communities with the potential to provide stimulus to local economies and create jobs." Cataract Scout Park's activity centre has hosted many events, including scout days, overnight camps, training days, Cuborees and Jamborees. It covers 136 hectares and 10 campsites.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/97bd8cb0-cb61-4978-be46-27ae6bd38c09.JPG/r2_164_3887_2359_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg