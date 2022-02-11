news, local-news,

Jay Allen has been the local face of skin cancer awareness for year. So when Harrington Park's Anthony 'Simmo' Simmons found himself laid up in hospital after having his foot reconstructed due to melanoma three years ago, he decided to reach out to the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation founder. Thus began a fierce friendship - and a determination to raise plenty of funds for melanoma research. "When you've gone through such a traumatic experience like that, to lose your foot and have it rebuilt within the blink of an eye, followed by 10 days in hospital, a lot of dark thoughts enter your mind," Mr Simmons said. "I thought Jay sounded like a great guy so we had a timely phone call when I was in hospital, and he helped me get out of that darkness and gave me lots of encouragement. "Ever since that day we've been the best of mates and supported each other in every endeavour." And while Mr Simmons' foot surgery was a success, his medical struggles continue today. The 52-year-old is currently battling an aggressive tumour on his hip, following battles with tumours in both his lungs and one of his legs. But despite his poor health, Mr Simmons is determined to help raise funds for the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation's Mission Melanoma - a month long fundraising campaign which will see participants pledge to walk one, five or 10 kilometres each day. He will 'go for a wheel' instead of a walk every day in March. Mr Simmons has already raised $5000 before the fundraising month has even started, and has a goal of raising $10,000. Mr Allen, who has received an OAM for his work in the melanoma field, said one of the campaign's supporters, Greg Bond, was going to head into Harrington Park and push Mr Simmons in his wheelchair around the suburb as part of his fundraising efforts. "We'll have a barbecue and we've got some sausages and meat donated," Mr Allen said. "We're also hoping that we might be able to arrange the Parramatta Eels to push Simmo around their stadium for Mission Melanoma." Mr Allen said there were already 180 people signed up to take part in the fundraising campaign, including someone in the US, and he hoped to see 500 participants by the end of the month. "The goal is to raise $250,000," he said. "When people sign up they'll fill out a page with a photo of them, or their loved one they're walking for, share that on social media and ask everyone to donate to them and take steps in March for those who can't. "This is a way to really give back and help people who have been affected. "You just think about what someone else is going through with their treatment or having been given a diagnosis that's terminal, and this pledge to walk is nothing at all compared to what they're going through." Mr Allen said funds raised for the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation would be used for research selected by patients and their families. "The aim of the foundation is to articulate the patient voice in skin cancer research," he said. "Patients and their families who have helped us raise this money can suggest what research they'd like to see done." Mr Allen said former NRL star Braith Anasta and his partner Rachael Lee - who had her own melanoma diagnosis - were also on board for the campaign. He encouraged everyone in Macarthur to sign up or donate to spread the word about the seriousness of skin cancer and the importance of booking in for a skin check (by using the hashtag #getaskincheck). Mr Simmons said it was so important to heed melanoma advice, and he was the evidence of what could happen with an aggressive diagnosis. "A lot of people go through their trials and are cured in six to 12 months, they don't have any cancer in their body," he said. "It's been three and a half years for me and I've never had that. "It's been a very tough journey. I'm very blessed that my wife Donna is a nurse and she looks after me pretty good - she's been such a rock for me and this experience has brought us so close. "We're both prepared if the worst does happen, but we're both fighting on. "Having someone like Jay as a good mate beside me, oozing encouragement, being brothers in arms, means so much." Mr Simmons said skin cancer awareness "starts at home". "My daughters don't sunbake anymore," he said. "They've talked to their friends about it and they all know my situation and have seen the trauma I've gone through. "It's pretty raw. I'll take any opportunity to talk about this and remind people to get their skin checked every six months. "People don't take this seriously enough." Learn more at australianskincancerfoundation.org. Support Mr Simmons' campaign here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/fbebdc21-6467-4581-a630-690062a9cb18.jpg/r0_1203_3264_3047_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg