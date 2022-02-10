Campbelltown Suncorp branch to close

news, local-news,

Suncorp Bank has confirmed it is closing its Campbelltown branch. The bank has sent letters to customers informing them of the impending move out of Macarthur Square. A spokeswoman confirmed the branch would close on May 13 this year. "Closing our branch was a difficult decision, but our customers' banking interactions have evolved as part of a community-wide digital transformation and this branch has seen a significant drop in over-the-counter transactions," a Suncorp statement read. "The focus is on building the best possible digital experience for our customers and to achieve this, we need to make some important decisions to ensure we're well-positions for the future. "Our priority is to ensure customers understand the local, contact centre and digital alternatives available to them, to complete their banking. "We understand these changes may be an adjustment for some, and our branch team will continue to be available to assist with the transition and discuss the best alternate options that suit their banking needs." Customers who still wish to bank in person can visit the closest Suncorp branch at Westfield Parramatta or utilise Bank@Post services. Bank@Post lets customers withdraw and desposit money and pay bills at their local post office (including at Macarthur Square). Suncorp also noted fee-free transactions can be carried out at any 'atmx' or ATMs operated by the four major banks (ANZ, Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac), and customers can call 13 11 55 for their lending needs or to speak to a home loan specialist. The bank is contacting all known 'vulnerable customers' to outline the changes. Suncorp is not the only bank to leave Macarthur in recent times - Westpac also left its iconic Arglye Street site in Camden back in 2020.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/93d77ead-709e-41c1-855b-8cbd84ca2ae3.jpg/r118_855_4824_3514_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg