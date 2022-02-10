Free cuppa for healthcare workers

news, local-news,

Healthcare workers do amazing work, and this Valentine's Day they'll get a little love back. Charity organisation Feed Our Medics is running 'Say Thanks Free Coffee Day' on Monday, February 14. Cafes at Campbelltown and Liverpool hospitals will be taking part. Feed Our Medics will pay the cafes to serve nurses, clinicians and hospitals cleaners a free coffee on Valentine's Day - supporting the struggling cafes and giving a morale boost to the workers. Feed Our Medics has been organising ongoing meals for hospital staff since the pandemic began. They're also providing free lunches for 150 staff in five of the hardest-hit hospitals in the week leading up to Valentine's Day. Co-founder Joeline Hackman said the organisation had delivered 2000 meals since its inception. "The reaction from nurses of gratitude has been heart-warming and very touching," she said. "Frontline nurses and medics have been working in high-risk and uncomfortable situations for two long years. "The surge in cases since the arrival of Omicron, the opening up of our businesses and the gap in people getting their booster shots has created a perfect storm for them. "They are short-staffed, overwhelmed and exhausted. "The free meals and coffee are a practical way to help nurses access easy nutrition and a pick-me-up; it's a small symbol that demonstrates that people care about them, and want to thank them. "It really brightens their day to find a fridge full of food or that the public is paying for their coffee." Registered nurse Sarah said healthcare workers were dealing with more complex emergency presentations, paediatric presentations on the rise, and increasingly longer and more demanding shifts. "We are touched by the kindness of the community in wanting to show their thanks," she said. Residents are encouraged to head to the Feed Our Medics GoFundMe page and donate $5 or more to shout healthcare workers a coffee or two. Donations are tax deductible.

