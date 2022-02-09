Don't miss Paw Patrol on stage

fun-stuff, competitions,

Call the kiddies - they'll want to get their paws on this prize! PAW Patrol Live is headed back to Sydney this year, and Australian Community Media has 10 family passes to give away to their Great Pirate Adventure. PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure will be performed four times on at ICC Sydney's Aware Super Theatre this April, bringing the music-filled production with all your kids' favourite characters to life before their eyes. This production, which follows the success of last year's Race to the Rescue tour, sees Mayor Goodway getting everything in ship-shape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's the PAW Patrol team to the rescue. Everyone's favourite pups Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma must save the captain and in doing so discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. TEG Live managing director Tim McGregor there was 'overwhelming' audience demand for another PAW Patrol tour, and promised The Great Pirate Adventure would be a hit just like its predecessor. The show incorporates an innovative costume approach to help bring the hounds to life on stage with their vehicles and packs. Learn more at pawpatrollive.com.au. Australian Community Media has 10 family passes (valued at $200+) to give away to the PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure on Saturday, April 9 at 1pm. For your chance to win, simply fill out the form below and tell us what your pirate name would be, and why. Entries close midnight Tuesday, March 1. Please read the terms and conditions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/b325f19c-f6c3-4656-a599-7655a0302e51.jpg/r3_164_6716_3957_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg