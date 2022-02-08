news, local-news,

A man was arrested this morning after allegedly sexually assaulting a teen in the Hunter region. Police attended a Campbelltown home about 7am on Tuesday, February 8 and arrested a 37-year-old man. It is alleged the man travelled to the Hunter region and sexually assaulted a teenage girl he had met through social media. Investigators attached to the Hunter Child Abuse Unit began an investigation last month after receiving reports a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a man she met on a social media application. Police report they were told that after engaging in conversations, including exchanging images and personal details, the duo made plans to meet in person. The man then travelled from the south-west to the Hunter and allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, before returning home, police say. Following inquiries, a search warrant was executed at a house in Campbelltown where the 37-year-old was arrested. Police reportedly seized a Nissan X-trail and electronic items, which will undergo further forensic examination. The man was taken to Campbelltown Police Station and has since reportedly been charged with one count of having sexual intercourse with child 14-16 years of age. He was refused bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court today. The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/bad153d5-9490-4249-9d9f-797db04aff9c.JPG/r0_1305_4088_3615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Girl allegedly assaulted, man arrested in Campbelltown