Feats of strength on show

Some of the physically strongest men and women in Macarthur gathered at Camden Valley Inn last month to take part in competition of Herculean proportions. But instead of battling mythical beasts, the muscly folks lifted vehicles, hoisted poles and carried kegs for the PTC Macarthur South-West Strongest 2022 competition on January 30. The overall winner in the open men's division was Macauley Tinker who topped four of the five events and finished with 65.5 points. Ben Forner took out the 105 Men with 44 points, also topping four of five events, while James Poke won 90s Men and continued the trend of four out of five top scores. Michael Coutts was the only competitor in the 80s Men, and by default won his section. Rebecca Chessum was the best of the three competitors in the open women's division on 14 points. Fran von Canning was the best of the four women in the U73 division, and took her place with 19 points. Overall there were 39 competitors in the Strongest competition.

