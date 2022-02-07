MP calls for southbound ramps in Spring Farm Parkway plans

news, local-news,

Works and planning on the highly-anticipated Spring Farm Parkway are progressing, and now is the time for residents to have a say. The consultation period for the second stage of the project - which would like Liz Kernohan Drive in Spring Farm with Menangle Road over the Hume Motorway - is currently open, and an information session will be held this Thursday, February 10. Existing plans and proposals for the Spring Farm Parkway project show no indication of southbound entries onto the Hume Motorway, only northbound entries as part of stage one (construction on stage one is expected to begin in mid-2022). Campbelltown MP Greg Warren believes a southbound entry is vital and has called for the government to amend its current plans to include such an entry. "The Macarthur region is in the midst of a population boom and it is vital adequate infrastructure is in place to cater for both existing and future residents," he said. "That includes ensuring that roads - and access to those roads - are up to standard so locals spend less time in traffic and more time with their loved ones. "South bound entry and exit ramps at the Spring Farm Parkway/Hume Highway interchange would allow motorists to head south without having to navigate a plethora of locally congested roads first. "There will be more pressure on local roads in the north of Campbelltown due to new estates in Gilead and Menangle Park - that's a fact. "To help alleviate that pressure, south bound entry and exit ramps must be constructed at the Menangle Road/Hume Highway interchange." Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves believes that southbound entries should be considered - but not until stage three. "As the initial plan for Spring Farm Parkway was to provide a third link between Camden and Campbelltown, my belief is that stages one and two should be completed prior to consideration of construction south facing ramps," he said. "South facing ramps should be considered as stage three of the project which I support at a time when there is sufficient demand. "Based on a thorough analysis of current and forecast traffic volumes conducted by Transport for NSW, the current specifications will adequately cater for motorists well in to the future. "Provisions have been made in stage one to allow a six-lane carriage way with south facing ramps to be built in the future when traffic volumes increase." Mr Sidgreaves said all interested residents should provide feedback on the planning for the second stage of the Spring Farm Parkway project. "I have been encouraging residents to register for the stage two virtual information session on Thursday, February 10," he said. "I strongly encourage all residents of the Macarthur community to have their say on stage two before February 20." Mr Sidgreaves said the Parkway would provide a third link between Camden and Campbelltown and ease pressure on Narellan Road and Gregory Hills Drive. The first stage (from Menangle Road and over the motorway) has been fast-tracked and is currently out to tender to be constructed. Mr Sidgreaves said he had discussed also fast-tracking the second stage with the previous Minister for Transport and Roads, and is following up with the office of the Minister for Metropolitan Roads, following an earlier discussion. Search for 'Spring Farm Parkway Stage 2' to register for the virtual information session run by Transport for NSW, which will be held from 2pm-3pm on Thursday. Attendees are encouraged to submit their questions during registration so they can be answered during the event. The community can also lodge feedback on the designs until February 20 at nswroads.work/sfp2, by calling 1800 325 146 or emailing springfarmparkway2@transport.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/fa15cc3c-8e23-4ec5-a2ae-99b96cfa6c9b.jpg/r2_294_4894_3058_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg