Moonfall is a disaster movie, like many in director Roland Emmerich's catalogue. But what filmmakers surely didn't intend was that that the movie itself would be the disaster. As one might expect from the title, Moonfall follows a crisis in which the moon seems to have left its orbit and is heading closer - falling - to Earth. And humans? We're given roughly three weeks to find a solution. But this isn't your standard Armageddon, Deep Impact kind of disaster movie - this one is also sci-fi. The opening scene shows us astronauts Jocinda Fowler (Oscar-winner Halle Berry) and Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, The Conjuring) in outer space, when their spacecraft is hit by something barely glimpsed, but obviously not naturally found in space. Fast-forward 10 years and Harper is a washed-up former astronaut who can't pay his rent, and Fowler is the deputy director of NASA. They're pulled back into each other's orbit when small-time conspiracy theorist KC Houseman (Game of Thrones' John Bradley) pulls a Chicken Little and tells the world the moon is falling. For some reason people believe him - how he got any traction on social media when he has no influence is not explained in the slightest - and NASA is forced to confirm that the moon is indeed out of orbit and they're working on a mission to protect humanity. All that should make for a pretty standard big-budget, over-the-top disaster flick. Director Emmerich is responsible for some pretty decent ones in Independence Day, 2012 and the highly enjoyable The Day After Tomorrow, so he's got some wins in his column. But none of that experience is on show in Moonfall. The dialogue is atrocious - one of the last lines is so ridiculous it's impossible not to laugh - and the characters don't have enough uniqueness about them to sustain audience interest. If you think back to Independence Day, Will Smith was full of charisma and a lead that audiences could really cheer for. The same in The Day After Tomorrow - Jake Gyllenhall and Dennis Quaid as son and father were easy to empathise with and their struggle was something audiences wanted to follow. But in Moonfall, the characters are so thinly drawn that there's no reason to care for them. There are several storyline threats that could be cut completely and have absolutely no impact on the narrative shape - including Harper's son being arrested for a joyride and a gang of oxygen tank thieves. Do yourself a favour and steer well clear of this disaster.

